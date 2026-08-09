In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or Stella Automobili SA 2000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. SA 2000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
HF Deluxe vs SA 2000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hf deluxe
|Sa 2000
|Brand
|Hero
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 55,992
|₹ 86,000
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-7 Hours