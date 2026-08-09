In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Etron Plus engine makes power & torque 250 W & 42 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. Etron Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
HF Deluxe vs Etron Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hf deluxe
|Etron plus
|Brand
|Hero
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 55,992
|₹ 39,999
|Range
|-
|60 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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