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Hero HF Deluxe vs PURE EV ETrance Neo

In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at Rs. 79,699 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, ETrance Neo engine makes power & torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. ETrance Neo has a range of up to 85-171 km/charge.
HF Deluxe vs ETrance Neo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf deluxe Etrance neo
BrandHeroPURE EV
Price₹ 55,992₹ 79,699
Range-85-171 km/charge
Mileage70 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-1.8 kWh
Engine Capacity97.2 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hours

Filters
HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
All Black OBD2B
₹55,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
ETrance Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo
SX
₹79,699*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero HF Deluxe Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.6 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm-
Length
1965 mm1345 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm-
Height
1045 mm-
Kerb Weight
112 kg86 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm-
Width
720 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18 Rear :-2.75-18Front :-: 90/100-10, Rear :-3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
85 kmph47 kmph
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
49.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
97.2 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Type-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
50 mm-
Rear Suspension
Swingarm with 2-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersSpring Coil
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic Forks
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
Analog-
Pass Switch
Yes-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah1.8 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,88883,458
Ex-Showroom Price
55,99279,699
RTO
3,6600
Insurance
6,2363,759
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4161,793
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Alloy wheelsAffordableReliable

Cons

Lacks modern featuresNo disc brake as an option

HF Deluxe Comparison with other bikes

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HF Deluxe vs Sport
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HF Deluxe vs SP 125
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Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
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Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
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HF Deluxe vs Splendor Plus XTEC

ETrance Neo Comparison with other bikes

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PURE EV ETrance Neoundefined | Electric | Automatic₹79.7 - 1.06 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS XL100undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹43,900 - 59,800**Ex-showroom price
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