In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at Rs. 79,699 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, ETrance Neo engine makes power & torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. ETrance Neo has a range of up to 85-171 km/charge.
HF Deluxe vs ETrance Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hf deluxe
|Etrance neo
|Brand
|Hero
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 55,992
|₹ 79,699
|Range
|-
|85-171 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours