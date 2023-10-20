In 2023 Hero HF Deluxe or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hero HF Deluxe or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at 59,998 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at 78,999 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, ETrance Neo engine makes power & torque 1.5 KW nominal and 2.2 KW Peak & 30 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 6 colours. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. ETrance Neo has a range of up to 90-120 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less