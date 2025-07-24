In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or PURE EV Epluto choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (last recorded price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Epluto engine makes power & torque 300 w W & 60 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. Epluto has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
HF Deluxe vs Epluto Comparison