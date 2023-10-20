In 2023 Hero HF Deluxe or PURE EV Epluto choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,In 2023 Hero HF Deluxe or PURE EV Epluto choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at 59,998 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto Price starts at 71,999 (ex-showroom price).
HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Epluto engine makes power & torque 1800 W & 60 Nm respectively.
Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 6 colours.
PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour.
The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Epluto has a range of up to 80 km/charge.