Hero HF Deluxe or PURE EV Epluto choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at 59,998 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto Price starts at 71,999 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Epluto engine makes power & torque 1800 W & 60 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 6 colours. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. Epluto has a range of up to 80 km/charge.