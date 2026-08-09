In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or Polarity Smart Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Polarity Smart Sport Price starts at Rs. 40,000 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Polarity Smart offers the Sport in 3 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. Sport has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
HF Deluxe vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hf deluxe
|Sport
|Brand
|Hero
|Polarity Smart
|Price
|₹ 55,992
|₹ 40,000
|Range
|-
|80 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|40 V
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-