Hero HF Deluxe or Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at 59,998 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at 73,999 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Odysse Electric Hawk engine makes power & torque 1800 W & 44 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 6 colours. Odysse Electric offers the Odysse Electric Hawk in 4 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. Odysse Electric Hawk has a range of up to 70 km/charge.