In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or Merico Electric Merico Speedstar choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Merico Electric Merico Speedstar Price starts at Rs. 53,692 (last recorded price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Merico Electric offers the Merico Speedstar in 1 colour. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. Merico Speedstar has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
HF Deluxe vs Merico Speedstar Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hf deluxe
|Merico speedstar
|Brand
|Hero
|Merico Electric
|Price
|₹ 55,992
|₹ 53,692
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-