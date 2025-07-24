In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions offers the Spock Electric Scooter in 6 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. Spock Electric Scooter has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
HF Deluxe vs Spock Electric Scooter Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hf deluxe
|Spock electric scooter
|Brand
|Hero
|Li-ions Elektrik Solutions
|Price
|₹ 55,992
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|-
|130 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.88 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours