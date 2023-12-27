In 2023 Hero HF Deluxe or Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the In 2023 Hero HF Deluxe or Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at 59,998 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at 65,000 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter engine makes power & torque 2000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 6 colours. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions offers the Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter in 6 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter has a range of up to 50 - 130 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less