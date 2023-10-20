In 2024 Hero HF Deluxe or Komaki XGT VP choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero HF Deluxe or Komaki XGT VP choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 59,998 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki XGT VP Price starts at Rs. 62,305 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 6 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. XGT VP has a range of up to 65-70 km/charge. HF Deluxe vs XGT VP Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf deluxe Xgt vp Brand Hero Komaki Price ₹ 59,998 ₹ 62,305 Range - 65-70 km/charge Mileage 70 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 97.2 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 8 Hours