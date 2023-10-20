In 2024 Hero HF Deluxe or Komaki Flora choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero HF Deluxe or Komaki Flora choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 59,998 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki Flora Price starts at Rs. 79,000 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 6 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. Flora has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. HF Deluxe vs Flora Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf deluxe Flora Brand Hero Komaki Price ₹ 59,998 ₹ 79,000 Range - 80-100 km/charge Mileage 70 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 97.2 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - -