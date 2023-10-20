In 2024 Hero HF Deluxe or Kinetic Green Zoom choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,In 2024 Hero HF Deluxe or Kinetic Green Zoom choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 59,998 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zoom Price starts at Rs. 75,100 (ex-showroom price).
HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm.
On the other hand, Zoom engine makes power & torque 250 W & 1.68 kWh respectively.
Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 6 colours.
The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Zoom has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge.