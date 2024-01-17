Saved Articles

Hero HF Deluxe vs Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu

In 2024 Hero HF Deluxe or Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

HF Deluxe vs Gen Next Nanu Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf deluxe Gen next nanu
BrandHeroJoy e-bike
Price₹ 59,998₹ 77,400
Range-60-90 km/charge
Mileage70 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity97.2 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--
HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black
₹59,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Gen Next Nanu
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu
E-Scooter
₹77,400*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
49.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
97.2 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4 - stroke single cylinder OHC-
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
50 mm-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
69,41981,121
Ex-Showroom Price
59,99877,400
RTO
3,5990
Insurance
5,8223,721
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4921,743
Pros and Cons

Pros

Alloy wheelsAffordableReliable

Cons

Lacks modern featuresNo disc brake as an option

