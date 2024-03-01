In 2024 Hero HF Deluxe or Jitendra JMT Classic City choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero HF Deluxe or Jitendra JMT Classic City choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 59,998 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jitendra JMT Classic City Price starts at Rs. 69,149 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 6 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. JMT Classic City has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. HF Deluxe vs JMT Classic City Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf deluxe Jmt classic city Brand Hero Jitendra Price ₹ 59,998 ₹ 69,149 Range - 60-70 km/charge Mileage 70 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 97.2 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 4-4.5 Hrs.