In 2024 Hero HF Deluxe or Jitendra JET 320 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 59,998 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jitendra JET 320 Price starts at Rs. 73,480 (ex-showroom price).
HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm.
Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 6 colours.
The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.
JET 320 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.