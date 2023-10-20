In 2024 Hero HF Deluxe or Jitendra JET 320 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero HF Deluxe or Jitendra JET 320 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 59,998 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jitendra JET 320 Price starts at Rs. 73,480 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 6 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. JET 320 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. HF Deluxe vs JET 320 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf deluxe Jet 320 Brand Hero Jitendra Price ₹ 59,998 ₹ 73,480 Range - 60-70 km/charge Mileage 70 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 97.2 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 3.5-4 Hrs.