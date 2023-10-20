Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesHF Deluxe vs XBlade

Hero HF Deluxe vs Honda XBlade

In 2023 Hero HF Deluxe or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black
₹59,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm63.096 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc162.71 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4 - stroke single cylinder OHC4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
4 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm57.300 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
69,4191,26,880
Ex-Showroom Price
59,9981,09,264
RTO
3,5998,741
Insurance
5,8228,875
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4922,727

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero HF Deluxenull | Petrol | Manual59,998 - 68,768**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125null | Petrol | Manual86,017 - 90,567**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs SP 125

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The 2023 Hero HF Deluxe is available with a cash discount and exchange bonus, while customers can avail the 'buy now, pay later' scheme as well
    2023 Hero HF Deluxe: Offers this festive season to watch out for
    20 Oct 2023
    Honda will offer CD110 Dream Deluxe in four colour options.
    2023 Honda CD110 Dream Deluxe launched at 73,400
    11 Aug 2023
    The new Hero HF Deluxe Canvas Edition gets new colours and more features with a BS6 Phase 2 compliant motor
    Hero HF Deluxe Black Canvas Edition launched, priced from 60,760
    3 Jun 2023
    Honda Hornet 2.0 bike
    HMSI registers 3% sales growth in August at 4,77,590 units
    3 Sept 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     