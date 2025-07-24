In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
HF Deluxe vs Grazia Comparison