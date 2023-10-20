In 2023 Hero HF Deluxe or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Hero HF Deluxe or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs 59,998 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs 70,211 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm & 9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 6 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less