In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
HF Deluxe vs Dio Comparison