In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
HF Deluxe vs Activa 6G Comparison