In 2023 Hero HF Deluxe or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs 59,998 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs 79,806 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.29 PS @ 6500 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 6 colours. Honda offers the Activa 125 in 4 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Activa 125 mileage is around 60 kmpl.