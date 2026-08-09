In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or Hero Lectro C8i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro C8i Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. C8i has a range of up to 25 km/charge.
HF Deluxe vs C8i Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hf deluxe
|C8i
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 55,992
|₹ 39,999
|Range
|-
|25 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|6.4 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.