In 2024 Hero HF Deluxe or Hero Electric Eddy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 59,998 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Eddy Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (ex-showroom price).
HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm.
Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 6 colours.
The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Eddy has a range of up to 85 km/charge.