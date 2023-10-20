In 2024 Hero HF Deluxe or Hero Electric Atria choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero HF Deluxe or Hero Electric Atria choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 59,998 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Atria Price starts at Rs. 77,690 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 6 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. Atria has a range of up to 85 km/charge. HF Deluxe vs Atria Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf deluxe Atria Brand Hero Hero Electric Price ₹ 59,998 ₹ 77,690 Range - 85 km/charge Mileage 70 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 97.2 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 4-5 Hrs.