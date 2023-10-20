Saved Articles

Hero HF Deluxe vs Hero Electric Atria

Hero HF Deluxe vs Hero Electric Atria - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price

HF Deluxe vs Atria Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf deluxe Atria
BrandHeroHero Electric
Price₹ 59,998₹ 77,690
Range-85 km/charge
Mileage70 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity97.2 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.
HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black
₹59,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Atria
Hero Electric Atria
LX
₹77,690*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm250 W
Stroke
49.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
97.2 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4 - stroke single cylinder OHC-
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
50 mm-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
69,41981,416
Ex-Showroom Price
59,99877,690
RTO
3,5990
Insurance
5,8223,726
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4921,749
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Alloy wheelsAffordableReliable

Cons

Lacks modern featuresNo disc brake as an option

HF Deluxe Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero HF Deluxenull | Petrol | Manual59,998 - 68,768**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusnull | Petrol | Manual75,141 - 76,486**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs Splendor Plus
Hindustan Times
Hero HF Deluxenull | Petrol | Manual59,998 - 68,768**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plus XTECnull | Petrol | Manual79,911**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs Splendor Plus XTEC
Hindustan Times
Hero HF Deluxenull | Petrol | Manual59,998 - 68,768**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Sportnull | Petrol | Manual46,375 - 64,635**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs Sport
Hindustan Times
Hero HF Deluxenull | Petrol | Manual59,998 - 68,768**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125null | Petrol | Manual86,017 - 90,567**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs SP 125

    Latest News

    The 2023 Hero HF Deluxe is available with a cash discount and exchange bonus, while customers can avail the 'buy now, pay later' scheme as well
    2023 Hero HF Deluxe: Offers this festive season to watch out for
    20 Oct 2023
    Honda will offer CD110 Dream Deluxe in four colour options.
    2023 Honda CD110 Dream Deluxe launched at 73,400
    11 Aug 2023
    The new Hero HF Deluxe Canvas Edition gets new colours and more features with a BS6 Phase 2 compliant motor
    Hero HF Deluxe Black Canvas Edition launched, priced from 60,760
    3 Jun 2023
    Honda Hornet 2.0 bike
    HMSI registers 3% sales growth in August at 4,77,590 units
    3 Sept 2023
