In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
HF Deluxe vs Pleasure Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hf deluxe
|Pleasure plus
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 55,992
|₹ 69,766
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|110.9 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|8.15 PS PS