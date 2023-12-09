In 2023 Hero HF Deluxe or Hero Passion Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero HF Deluxe or Hero Passion Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs 59,998 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs 76,301 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Passion Plus engine makes power & torque 5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 6 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Passion Plus mileage is around 75 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less