In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or Hero Maestro Edge 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power & torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
HF Deluxe vs Maestro Edge 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hf deluxe
|Maestro edge 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 55,992
|₹ 70,700
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|65 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|124.6 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|9.1 PS PS