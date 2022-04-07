HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesHF Deluxe vs Maestro Edge 125

Hero HF Deluxe vs Hero Maestro Edge 125

Filters
HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
Kick Start Drum Spoke Wheel
₹47,385*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Drum BS6
₹70,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
DC Digital CDIElectronic Control Unit (ECU)
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc125 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateDry, Centrifugal
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4 - stroke single cylinder OHCAir Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Kick Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
4 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
62,91986,042
Ex-Showroom Price
51,90071,850
RTO
4,4016,048
Insurance
4,7135,839
Accessories Charges
1,9052,305
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3521,849

Trending bikes

Find more
Trending Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

KTM 390 Adventure X
KTM 390 Adventure X
2.8 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
1.43 - 1.45 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
24.49 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
31.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Honda Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
64,900* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
60,310 - 69,760*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

LML Star
LML Star
1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details