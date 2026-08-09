In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or Hero Maestro Edge 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
HF Deluxe vs Maestro Edge 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hf deluxe
|Maestro edge 110
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 55,992
|₹ 62,750
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|110.9 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|8.15 PS PS