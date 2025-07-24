In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or Hero Destini Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 69,430 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Destini Prime engine makes power & torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl.
HF Deluxe vs Destini Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hf deluxe
|Destini prime
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 55,992
|₹ 69,430
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|56 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|124.6 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|9.09 PS PS