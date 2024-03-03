In 2024 Hero HF 100 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero HF 100 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,018 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,730 (ex-showroom price). HF 100 engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl. HF 100 vs RayZR 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf 100 Rayzr 125 Brand Hero Yamaha Price ₹ 59,018 ₹ 84,730 Mileage 70 kmpl 71.33 kmpl Engine Capacity 97.2 cc 125 cc Power 8.02 PS PS 8.02 PS PS