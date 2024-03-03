In 2024 Hero HF 100 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,018 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,730 (ex-showroom price).
HF 100 engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm.
On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours.
The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
HF 100 vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hf 100
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 59,018
|₹ 84,730
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|71.33 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|8.02 PS PS