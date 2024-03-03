In 2024 Hero HF 100 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero HF 100 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,018 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,100 (ex-showroom price). HF 100 engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 bhp PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. HF 100 vs Fascino 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf 100 Fascino 125 Brand Hero Yamaha Price ₹ 59,018 ₹ 80,100 Mileage 70 kmpl 50 kmpl Engine Capacity 97.2 cc 125 cc Power 8.02 PS PS 8.2 bhp PS