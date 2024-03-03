HT Auto
Hero HF 100 vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2024 Hero HF 100 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

HF 100 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf 100 Fascino 125
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 59,018₹ 80,100
Mileage70 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc125 cc
Power8.02 PS PS8.2 bhp PS

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
97.2125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHCAir-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Wet Multiplate TypeAutomatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
4 speed Constant MeshV-belt automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm52.4 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,36094,647
Ex-Showroom Price
59,01880,100
RTO
3,5417,488
Insurance
5,8017,059
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4692,034

