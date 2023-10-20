In 2024 Hero HF 100 or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Hero HF 100 or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,018 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 44,998 (ex-showroom price). HF 100 engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The XL100 mileage is around 55 to 55 kmpl. HF 100 vs XL100 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf 100 Xl100 Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 59,018 ₹ 44,998 Mileage 70 kmpl 55 to 55 kmpl Engine Capacity 97.2 cc 99.7 cc Power 8.02 PS PS 4.4 PS PS