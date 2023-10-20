In 2024 Hero HF 100 or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,018 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 44,998 (ex-showroom price).
HF 100 engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm.
On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours.
The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
The XL100 mileage is around 55 to 55 kmpl.
HF 100 vs XL100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hf 100
|Xl100
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 59,018
|₹ 44,998
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|55 to 55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|99.7 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|4.4 PS PS