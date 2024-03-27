In 2024 Hero HF 100 or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero HF 100 or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,018 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 63,338 (ex-showroom price). HF 100 engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl. HF 100 vs Star City Plus Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf 100 Star city plus Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 59,018 ₹ 63,338 Mileage 70 kmpl 83.09 kmpl Engine Capacity 97.2 cc 109 cc Power 8.02 PS PS 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS