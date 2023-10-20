HT Auto
Hero HF 100 vs TVS Scooty Zest

In 2024 Hero HF 100 or TVS Scooty Zest choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

HF 100 vs Scooty Zest Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf 100 Scooty zest
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 59,018₹ 58,460
Mileage70 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc109 cc
Power8.02 PS PS7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

HF 100
Hero HF 100
STD
₹59,018*
*Ex-showroom price
Scooty Zest
TVS Scooty Zest
Gloss
₹58,460*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
97.2109.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHCSingle-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Cooled Spark Ignition System
Clutch
Wet Multiplate Type-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
4 speed Constant MeshCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionCarburetor
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
50 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,36075,617
Ex-Showroom Price
59,01862,980
RTO
3,5415,604
Insurance
5,8015,283
Accessories Charges
01,750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4691,625

