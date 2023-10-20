In 2024 Hero HF 100 or TVS Scooty Zest choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero HF 100 or TVS Scooty Zest choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,018 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Zest Price starts at Rs. 58,460 (ex-showroom price). HF 100 engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Zest engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Zest in 7 colours. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Scooty Zest mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. HF 100 vs Scooty Zest Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf 100 Scooty zest Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 59,018 ₹ 58,460 Mileage 70 kmpl 45.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 97.2 cc 109 cc Power 8.02 PS PS 7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm PS