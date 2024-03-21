In 2024 Hero HF 100 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero HF 100 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,018 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price). HF 100 engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. HF 100 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf 100 Scooty pep plus Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 59,018 ₹ 65,514 Mileage 70 kmpl 50.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 97.2 cc 87.8 cc Power 8.02 PS PS 5.4 PS PS