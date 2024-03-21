HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesHF 100 vs Scooty Pep Plus

Hero HF 100 vs TVS Scooty Pep Plus

In 2024 Hero HF 100 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

HF 100 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf 100 Scooty pep plus
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 59,018₹ 65,514
Mileage70 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc87.8 cc
Power8.02 PS PS5.4 PS PS

Filters
HF 100
Hero HF 100
STD
₹59,018*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm43 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
97.287.8 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHCSINGLE CYLINDER, 4 STROKE, FUEL INJECTION, AIR - COOLED, SPARK IGNITION, ETFI TECHNOLOGY
Clutch
Wet Multiplate TypeCentrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
4 speed Constant MeshCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
50 mm51 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,36076,694
Ex-Showroom Price
59,01865,514
RTO
3,5415,241
Insurance
5,8015,939
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4691,648

Scooty Pep Plus Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Scooty Pep Plusnull | Petrol | Automatic65,514 - 68,414**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Pleasure Plusnull | Petrol | Automatic70,838 - 82,738**Ex-showroom price
Scooty Pep Plus vs Pleasure Plus
Hindustan Times
TVS Scooty Pep Plusnull | Petrol | Automatic65,514 - 68,414**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
Scooty Pep Plus vs Activa 6G
Hindustan Times
TVS Scooty Pep Plusnull | Petrol | Automatic65,514 - 68,414**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Scooty Zestnull | Petrol | Automatic58,460 - 70,288**Ex-showroom price
Scooty Pep Plus vs Scooty Zest

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Volkswagen has not made any mechanical changes to the Taigun.
    Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport & Taigun GT Line unveiled, will launch soon
    21 Mar 2024
    The Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports is new addition to the Pleasure Plus lineup and brings only cosmetic updates
    Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports variant launched, priced at 79,738
    27 Mar 2024
    The Ola S1 X+ gets a 3 kWh battery pack promising a range of 151 km on a single charge
    Women's Day: Ola Electric announces offers on S1 range of electric scooters
    8 Mar 2024
    The company's dedication to research and development (R&D) and technology is apparent in its strategic IPO plans, with a goal of raising <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,500 crore.
    Ola Electric files 205 patents in 2022-23; focusing on battery tech, EV software
    5 Mar 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    2021 M 1000 R is the first BMW motorcycle to receive the M treatment.
    2021 BMW M 1000 R motorcycle launched at 42 lakh
    25 Mar 2021
    The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
    Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
    5 May 2023
    View all
     