In 2024 Hero HF 100 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,018 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price).
HF 100 engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm.
On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours.
The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
HF 100 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hf 100
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 59,018
|₹ 65,514
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|87.8 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|5.4 PS PS