In 2024 Hero HF 100 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero HF 100 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,018 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,636 (ex-showroom price). HF 100 engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.38 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl. HF 100 vs NTORQ 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf 100 Ntorq 125 Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 59,018 ₹ 84,636 Mileage 70 kmpl 47 to 54.33 kmpl Engine Capacity 97.2 cc 124.8 cc Power 8.02 PS PS 9.38 PS PS