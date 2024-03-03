In 2024 Hero HF 100 or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero HF 100 or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,018 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (ex-showroom price). HF 100 engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl. HF 100 vs Jupiter 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf 100 Jupiter 125 Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 59,018 ₹ 76,000 Mileage 70 kmpl 57.27 kmpl Engine Capacity 97.2 cc 124 cc Power 8.02 PS PS 8.15 PS PS