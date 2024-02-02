In 2024 Hero HF 100 or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Hero HF 100 or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,018 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price). HF 100 engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl. HF 100 vs Jupiter Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf 100 Jupiter Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 59,018 ₹ 73,340 Mileage 70 kmpl 50 kmpl Engine Capacity 97.2 cc 109.7 cc Power 8.02 PS PS 7.88 PS PS