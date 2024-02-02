HT Auto
Hero HF 100 vs TVS Jupiter

In 2024 Hero HF 100 or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

HF 100 vs Jupiter Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf 100 Jupiter
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 59,018₹ 73,340
Mileage70 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc109.7 cc
Power8.02 PS PS7.88 PS PS

HF 100
Hero HF 100
STD
₹59,018*
*Ex-showroom price
Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm7.47 PS
Stroke
49.5 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm8.4 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
97.2109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHCSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
Clutch
Wet Multiplate TypeAutomatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
4 speed Constant MeshCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,36085,313
Ex-Showroom Price
59,01873,340
RTO
3,5415,867
Insurance
5,8016,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4691,833
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

TVS Jupiter
Honda Activa 6G
TVS Jupiter
Suzuki Access 125
TVS Jupiter
TVS Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter
Honda Activa 125
TVS Jupiter
TVS NTORQ 125
TVS Jupiter
Hero Pleasure Plus
