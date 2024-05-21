In 2024 Hero HF 100 or Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,018 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price). HF 100 engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Rafiki ZL3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
HF 100 vs Rafiki ZL3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hf 100
|Rafiki zl3
|Brand
|Hero
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 59,018
|₹ 84,855
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.