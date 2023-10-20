In 2024 Hero HF 100 or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Hero HF 100 or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,018 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price). HF 100 engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. HF 100 vs Avenis Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf 100 Avenis Brand Hero Suzuki Price ₹ 59,018 ₹ 86,700 Mileage 70 kmpl 55.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 97.2 cc 124 cc Power 8.02 PS PS 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS