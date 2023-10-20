In 2024 Hero HF 100 or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,018 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price).
HF 100 engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm.
On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
HF 100 vs Avenis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hf 100
|Avenis
|Brand
|Hero
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 59,018
|₹ 86,700
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|55.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS