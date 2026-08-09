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Hero HF 100 vs Suzuki Access 125

In 2026 Hero HF 100 or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,489 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). HF 100 engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
HF 100 vs Access 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf 100 Access 125
BrandHeroSuzuki
Price₹ 59,489₹ 77,684
Mileage70 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc124 cc
Power8.02 PS PS8.42 PS PS

Filters
HF 100
Hero HF 100
STD (non-OBD-2B)
₹59,489*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
STD
₹77,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero HF 100 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Left View
Seat View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Engine View
Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.1 L5.3 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Length
1965 mm1835 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
109 kg106 kg
Height
1045 mm1155 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm856 mm
Width
720 mm680 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18 Rear :-2.75-18Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Max Speed
85 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm8.42 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.2 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc124 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Type-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm52.5 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Swingarm with 2-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah12V / 4Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,86993,375
Ex-Showroom Price
59,48977,284
RTO
3,5699,752
Insurance
5,8116,339
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4802,006

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