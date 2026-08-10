In 2026 Hero HF 100 or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,489 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price). HF 100 engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
HF 100 vs SA 1000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hf 100
|Sa 1000
|Brand
|Hero
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 59,489
|₹ 46,000
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-