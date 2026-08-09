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HomeCompare BikesHF 100 vs Dual [2021-2024]

Hero HF 100 vs Okinawa Dual [2021-2024]

In 2026 Hero HF 100 or Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,489 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 58,992 (last recorded price). HF 100 engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Okinawa offers the Dual [2021-2024] in 2 colours. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Dual [2021-2024] has a range of up to 110 -120 km/charge.
HF 100 vs Dual [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf 100 Dual [2021-2024]
BrandHeroOkinawa
Price₹ 59,489₹ 58,992
Range-110 -120 km/charge
Mileage70 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-48 V
Engine Capacity97.2 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
HF 100
Hero HF 100
STD (non-OBD-2B)
₹59,489*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dual [2021-2024]
Okinawa Dual [2021-2024]
48 V, 55 Ah
₹58,992*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero HF 100 Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.1 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Length
1965 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
109 kg-
Height
1045 mm10755 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm730 mm
Width
720 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18 Rear :-2.75-18Front :- 3.0 - 10, ,Rear :- 3.0 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tube-
Max Speed
85 kmph
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
49.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
97.2 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Type-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
50 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Swingarm with 2-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersDual Tube Spring type hydraulic shockers
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
Analog-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah48 V, 55 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,86958,992
Ex-Showroom Price
59,48958,992
RTO
3,5690
Insurance
5,8110
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4801,267

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