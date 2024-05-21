HT Auto

Hero HF 100 vs NIJ Automotive Flion

In 2024 Hero HF 100 or NIJ Automotive Flion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,018 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price). HF 100 engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
HF 100 vs Flion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf 100 Flion
BrandHeroNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 59,018₹ 57,788
Range-120 km/charge
Mileage70 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity97.2 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

Filters
HF 100
Hero HF 100
STD
₹59,018*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Flion
NIJ Automotive Flion
Lead Acid
₹57,788*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
49.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
97.2 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate Type-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Buttion
Gear Box
4 speed Constant Mesh-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6
Bore
50 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18 Rear :-2.75-18Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Fuel Capacity
9.1 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm175 mm
Length
1965 mm1820 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1280 mm
Height
1045 mm1120 mm
Kerb Weight
109 kg86 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm-
Width
720 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
XSens Technology, FI Technology, Engine Cut Off At Fall, Side Stand Engine Cut-Off-
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,36061,191
Ex-Showroom Price
59,01857,788
RTO
3,5410
Insurance
5,8013,403
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4691,315

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The 2024 BMW S 1000 XR gets cosmetic tweaks and an updated engine over the older model, as it takes on the Ducati Multistrada V4
    2024 BMW S 1000 XR launched in India; priced at 22.50 lakh
    21 May 2024
    HMSI hosted a mega delivery event to celebrate 1st anniversary of the Shine 100.
    Honda sells over 3 lakh units of Shine 100 in just one year
    23 May 2024
    HMSI reported domestic sales of 4,50,589 units in May, marking a 45 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth
    Shine 100 propels Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India to post 45% YoY growth in May
    4 Jun 2024
    The new BMW M 1000 XR brings the capabilities of an adventure tourer with superbike-like performance. Here is all you need to know about the new offering.
    ADV with superbike performance? All you need to know about BMW M 1000 XR
    16 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    2021 M 1000 R is the first BMW motorcycle to receive the M treatment.
    2021 BMW M 1000 R motorcycle launched at 42 lakh
    25 Mar 2021
    The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
    Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
    5 May 2023
    Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
    Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
    23 Jan 2024
    View all
     