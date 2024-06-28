HT Auto
Hero HF 100 vs NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro

In 2024 Hero HF 100 or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,018 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). HF 100 engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54 km/charge.
HF 100 vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf 100 Accelero x-pro
BrandHeroNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 59,018₹ 58,100
Range-54 km/charge
Mileage70 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity97.2 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3-4 Hrs.

Filters
HF 100
Hero HF 100
STD
₹59,018*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Accelero X-Pro
NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro
60 V 28 Ah
₹58,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
49.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
97.2 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate Type-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Buttion
Gear Box
4 speed Constant Mesh-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6
Bore
50 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18 Rear :-2.75-18Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Fuel Capacity
9.1 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm200 mm
Length
1965 mm1720 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1280 mm
Height
1045 mm1110 mm
Kerb Weight
109 kg86 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm-
Width
720 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
XSens Technology, FI Technology, Engine Cut Off At Fall, Side Stand Engine Cut-Off-
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,36061,508
Ex-Showroom Price
59,01858,100
RTO
3,5410
Insurance
5,8013,408
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4691,322

