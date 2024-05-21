In 2024 Hero HF 100 or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,018 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). HF 100 engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
HF 100 vs Accelero R14 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hf 100
|Accelero r14
|Brand
|Hero
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 59,018
|₹ 49,731
|Range
|-
|180 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.