HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesHF 100 vs Accelero Plus

Hero HF 100 vs NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus

In 2024 Hero HF 100 or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,018 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). HF 100 engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge.
HF 100 vs Accelero Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf 100 Accelero plus
BrandHeroNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 59,018₹ 55,200
Range-190 km/charge
Mileage70 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity97.2 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

Filters
HF 100
Hero HF 100
STD
₹59,018*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Accelero Plus
NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus
Lead Acid
₹55,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
49.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
97.2 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate Type-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Buttion
Gear Box
4 speed Constant Mesh-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6
Bore
50 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18 Rear :-2.75-18Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Fuel Capacity
9.1 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm175 mm
Length
1965 mm1720 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1280 mm
Height
1045 mm1110 mm
Kerb Weight
109 kg86 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm-
Width
720 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
XSens Technology, FI Technology, Engine Cut Off At Fall, Side Stand Engine Cut-Off-
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,36058,561
Ex-Showroom Price
59,01855,200
RTO
3,5410
Insurance
5,8013,361
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4691,258

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola's founder, has been pushing for cost reductions across all departments.
    Ola Electric plans major layoffs ahead of IPO to control costs. Check details
    4 Jun 2024
    The MG Motor Hector SUV is pricier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,000, while the Hector Plus is more expensive by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000.
    MG Hector and Hector Plus prices increased on top variants. Check new prices
    12 Jun 2024
    HMSI reported domestic sales of 4,50,589 units in May, marking a 45 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth
    Shine 100 propels Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India to post 45% YoY growth in May
    4 Jun 2024
    Ola Electric upcoming motorcycles inlcude Ola Cruiser, Ola Adventure, Ola Roadster and Ola Diamondhead.
    Confirmed! First-ever e-bike from Ola Electric to launch on…
    20 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    MG Hector Plus SUV gets stylish new headlamps which flank a new chrome-studded front Grille,
    First drive review: MG Hector Plus SUV
    21 Jul 2020
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    2021 M 1000 R is the first BMW motorcycle to receive the M treatment.
    2021 BMW M 1000 R motorcycle launched at 42 lakh
    25 Mar 2021
    The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
    Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
    5 May 2023
    View all
     