In 2026 Hero HF 100 or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,489 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). HF 100 engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
HF 100 vs XBlade Comparison