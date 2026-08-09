In 2026 Hero HF 100 or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,489 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). HF 100 engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
HF 100 vs Livo Comparison