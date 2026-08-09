In 2026 Hero HF 100 or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,489 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). HF 100 engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
HF 100 vs Optima HS500 ER Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hf 100
|Optima hs500 er
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 59,489
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-