In 2026 Hero HF 100 or Hero Electric Nyx choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,489 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price). HF 100 engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
HF 100 vs Nyx Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hf 100
|Nyx
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 59,489
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|130 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-