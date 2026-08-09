In 2026 Hero HF 100 or Hero Electric Dash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,489 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price). HF 100 engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Dash has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
HF 100 vs Dash Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hf 100
|Dash
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 59,489
|₹ 50,000
|Range
|-
|60 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-